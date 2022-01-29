Overview

Dr. Ivan Sabio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Sabio works at Inova Medical Group - Old Town in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Dumfries, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.