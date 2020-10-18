Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD
Dr. Ivan Zendejas-Ruiz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Sevier Valley Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz works at
Canyon Surgical - Murray5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 650, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5989
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This man saved my wife’s life. It’s a simple as that. She should have died. She had a tumor the size of a baseball. It was lodged in a place that was almost impossible to get to. And he pulled it off like a champ. If you have any loved one in dire need of rescuing, obviously nothing can be guaranteed, but your chances are going to be much better with this man. We will be indebted to this man for the rest of our lives for saving the life of this precious, sweet wife, daughter, sister, cousin, friend, and kind neighbour.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760542054
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico
- General Surgery
Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz has seen patients for Ileus, Liver Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zendejas-Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.