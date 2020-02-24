Overview

Dr. Ivan Rosado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Rosado works at Florida Surgical Group P.A. in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.