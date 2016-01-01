Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD is a dermatologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. Dr. Rappaport completed a residency at University Of Minnesota. He currently practices at Mallette Dermatology and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rappaport is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Rappaport Dermatology414 Maple Ave Ste 300, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-9243Monday10:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pm
Rappaport Dermatology1 Baltic Pl, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Directions (877) 314-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ivan Rappaport, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1881667905
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappaport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.