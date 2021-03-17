Overview

Dr. Ivan Pivovarov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Pivovarov works at UAB Huntsville Pediatrics in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.