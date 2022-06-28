Overview

Dr. Ivan Pinon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pinon works at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.