Overview

Dr. Ivan Pena Sing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Beebe Medical Center and TidalHealth Nanticoke.



Dr. Pena Sing works at UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology in Easton, MD with other offices in Denton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

