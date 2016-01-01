Dr. Pawlowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivan Pawlowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Pawlowicz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Pawlowicz works at
Locations
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-1488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center701 E Marshall Ave Ste 400, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-1488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Ivan Pawlowicz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
