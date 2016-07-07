Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Child Neurology Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Internal Medicine
Dr. Pavkovic works at
Locations
1
Children's Hospital8200 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 552-7267MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Cohen Children's Northwell Health - Pediatric Neurology2001 Marcus Ave Ste W290, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 344-4818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Pavkovic was very competent and his advice has proven to be correct regarding the diagnosis and treatment of my son's illness.
About Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1528060068
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Child Neurology Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Internal Medicine
- Epilepsy, Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Pavkovic works at
Dr. Pavkovic has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavkovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
