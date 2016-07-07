Overview

Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Child Neurology Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Internal Medicine



Dr. Pavkovic works at PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY AFFILIATES in Omaha, NE with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.