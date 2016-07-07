See All Pediatric Neurologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Child Neurology Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Internal Medicine

Dr. Pavkovic works at PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY AFFILIATES in Omaha, NE with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital
    8200 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-7267
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health - Pediatric Neurology
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W290, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 344-4818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 07, 2016
    Dr.Pavkovic was very competent and his advice has proven to be correct regarding the diagnosis and treatment of my son's illness.
    Heidi W in Charlotte, NC — Jul 07, 2016
    About Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    • 1528060068
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Child Neurology Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Internal Medicine
    • Epilepsy, Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Pavkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavkovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavkovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavkovic has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavkovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavkovic. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavkovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavkovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavkovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

