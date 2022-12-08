Overview

Dr. Ivan Olarte, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Olarte works at Florida Hand Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.