Overview

Dr. Ivan Mederos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Mederos works at Laredo Surgical Associates in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.