Dr. Ivan Mederos, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Mederos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Mederos works at
Locations
Laredo Surgical Associates1710 E Saunders St Ste B375, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-8297
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All went well and Dr. Mederos was very informative as to my health. Surgery was a success.
About Dr. Ivan Mederos, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Center Brooklyn and Queens
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mederos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mederos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mederos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mederos has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mederos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mederos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mederos.
