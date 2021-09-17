Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzorana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Mazzorana works at
Locations
Ivan L. Mazzorana Jr MD PA12590 Whitehall Dr Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazz is an excellent doctor. I will be forever grateful for his expertise in helping me to come out of a year-long depression.
About Dr. Ivan Mazzorana, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1669480653
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- St. Vincent's Hospital Staten Island, New York
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzorana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzorana accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzorana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzorana has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzorana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazzorana speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzorana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzorana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzorana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzorana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.