Dr. Ivan Maya, MD

Nephrology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ivan Maya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Uab Hospital

Dr. Maya works at Nephrology Associates in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-4693
  2. 2
    Nephrology Associates
    766 N Sun Dr Ste 3030, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 444-2800
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jul 30, 2017
    A very caring and attentive Nephrologist ! Listens to everything you have to say and gives good advice. Staff is caring, and complete in assisting you with any need. I would recommend Dr. Maya to anyone !!!!
    Linda Hartshorn in Sorrento, Florida — Jul 30, 2017
    About Dr. Ivan Maya, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730111527
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uab Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UAB/Montgomery IM
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Maya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maya has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

