Dr. Ivan Maya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Ivan Maya, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Maya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Uab Hospital
Dr. Maya works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-4693
Nephrology Associates766 N Sun Dr Ste 3030, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 444-2800Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A very caring and attentive Nephrologist ! Listens to everything you have to say and gives good advice. Staff is caring, and complete in assisting you with any need. I would recommend Dr. Maya to anyone !!!!
About Dr. Ivan Maya, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- UAB/Montgomery IM
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maya has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maya speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.