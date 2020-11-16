Overview

Dr. Ivan Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Los Angeles Cardiology Assocs in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.