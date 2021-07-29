Dr. Ivan Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Guerrero, MD
Dr. Ivan Guerrero, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Ny Med College|University Of Fl College Of Med
Ivan Guerrero MD PA6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 502, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-2024Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Knowledgeable, Friendly, nice office and staff.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Ny Med College|University Of Fl College Of Med
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
