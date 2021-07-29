See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ivan Guerrero, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ivan Guerrero, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Ny Med College|University Of Fl College Of Med

Dr. Guerrero works at Ivan Guerrero MD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ivan Guerrero MD PA
    6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 502, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2024
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ivan Guerrero, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326016536
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Med College|University Of Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guerrero works at Ivan Guerrero MD in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guerrero’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

