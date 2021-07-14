Overview

Dr. Ivan Grunberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Grunberger works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.