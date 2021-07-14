Dr. Ivan Grunberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Grunberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Grunberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Grunberger works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street245 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4420
Northwell Health126 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-0100
Northwell Health201 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (516) 627-5348
Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 665-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grunberger is awesome. Got me in same day with an appointment for an issue I was having. Very patient, understanding and intelligent. Had a follow up two weeks later and I am all good. You can tell he cares about his patients. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for the best care.
About Dr. Ivan Grunberger, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1528062247
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital BROOKLYN
- New York University School of Medicine
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunberger works at
Dr. Grunberger has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grunberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grunberger speaks Czech.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunberger.
