Dr. Ivan Geller, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivan Geller, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.

Dr. Geller works at Integrated Care Institute in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Integrated Care Institute
    3885 Upham St Ste 100, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 (303) 742-0108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Immunization Administration
Malaise and Fatigue
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Reflux Esophagitis
Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ivan Geller, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1003923194
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geller works at Integrated Care Institute in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Geller’s profile.

    Dr. Geller has seen patients for Ataxia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

