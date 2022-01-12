Overview

Dr. Ivan Garza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Garza works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.