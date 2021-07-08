Overview

Dr. Ivan Filner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Filner works at District Medical Group Arrowhead Family Practice in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.