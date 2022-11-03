Overview

Dr. Ivan Eck, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Eck works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.