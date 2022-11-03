Dr. Ivan Eck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Eck, DO
Overview
Dr. Ivan Eck, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Eck works at
Locations
1
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 469-9200
2
Duly Health and Care4061 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 423-2880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
DuPage Medical Group9618 SOUTHWEST HWY, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 229-0101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A 5-star experience with Dr. Eck. He replaced both my hips and is an extraordinarily competent surgeon. In addition, his bedside manner is above reproach and he communicates well with everyone: He is both friendly and helpful. He has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Ivan Eck, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1124461322
Education & Certifications
- Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh
- Midwestern University
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
