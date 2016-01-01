Overview

Dr. Ivan Rocha Ferreira Dasilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Rocha Ferreira Dasilva works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.