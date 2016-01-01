See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Neurology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ivan Rocha Ferreira Dasilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Rocha Ferreira Dasilva works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1356654735
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
