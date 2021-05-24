See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Ivan Cvik, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (28)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ivan Cvik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cvik works at Premier MD Care in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

    Ivan Cvik MD P.A.
    13831 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 466-6855

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Vitamin B Deficiency
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin B Deficiency
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 24, 2021
    Very thorough and conscientious. Takes time and listens to my concerns. Is available when needed and cares about my health.
    Kendall D Chaffee — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ivan Cvik, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cvik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cvik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cvik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cvik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cvik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cvik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.