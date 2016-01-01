Overview

Dr. Ivan Cubas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Cubas works at Digestive Disease and Assoc Inc in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA and El Cajon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.