Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM

Podiatry
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. 

Dr. Cooper works at Knoxville Footcare in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knoxville Footcare
    1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C480, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 632-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Mobility Exercise Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 01, 2019
    Dr. Ivan Cooper did a Morton's Neuroma removal on me in late 2017, and I can't recommend him enough for this procedure. I have never even been back to him. It healed perfectly, with just a tiny bit of permanent numbness (this is normal with this type of surgery, and is a very good trade off to be pain free) and a very tiny scar. He did it fast, and did it right. I read a lot of horror stories about this procedure, but I'm here to tell you this guy is the real deal, and he'll do it right.
    About Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952491748
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Cooper, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper works at Knoxville Footcare in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

