Dr. Ivan Colon, MD
Dr. Ivan Colon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
New York Health175 Remsen St Ste 1225, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 696-0186
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great Doctor. Very caring. My wife had major surgery with him and she came home the next day. Amazing!
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cedar-Sinai Medical Center
- Brookdale Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
