Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Locations
Dean A Aman Lpcmh LLC260 Chapman Rd Ste 205C, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 533-7582
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen is a very caring and compassionate provider. I hadn’t needed to see him in several years but when I called he stepped right in to help me. I am so happy to have his help!
About Dr. Ivan Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1588676365
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
