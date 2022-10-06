See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Camacho works at University Of Miami Health Systems in Miami, FL with other offices in Coconut Grove, FL and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umiami Medicine -cardiothoracic
    1295 NW 14th St Ste K, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6704
  2. 2
    Miami Dermatology Center
    2750 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 361-8200
  3. 3
    Clinisanitas
    2000 Nw 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Warts
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Warts
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 06, 2022
    I go to Dr. Camacho for annual skin tests. He is very thorough and lets me know the whole time what he is doing and what, if anything, he finds. He picked up on precancerous skin cells that my previous dermatologist I had been seeing for five years hadn't picked up on. He answers questions I have. His office, if not him, answers through the UChart system very quickly.
    MP — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194999227
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
    Medical Education
    • Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
    Undergraduate School
    • Colegio De La Salle
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camacho has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

