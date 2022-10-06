Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD
Overview
Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Camacho works at
Locations
-
1
Umiami Medicine -cardiothoracic1295 NW 14th St Ste K, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-6704
-
2
Miami Dermatology Center2750 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Directions (605) 361-8200
-
3
Clinisanitas2000 Nw 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (844) 665-4827
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camacho?
I go to Dr. Camacho for annual skin tests. He is very thorough and lets me know the whole time what he is doing and what, if anything, he finds. He picked up on precancerous skin cells that my previous dermatologist I had been seeing for five years hadn't picked up on. He answers questions I have. His office, if not him, answers through the UChart system very quickly.
About Dr. Ivan Camacho, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194999227
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
- Colegio De La Salle
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camacho works at
Dr. Camacho has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Camacho speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.