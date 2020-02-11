Dr. Buitrago Guevara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivan Buitrago Guevara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Buitrago Guevara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1801 NW 9th Ave Ste 209, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (786) 466-8490
-
2
Rds Pharmacy Management Inc111 NW 1st St, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (786) 286-9050
-
3
Jackson West Medical Center2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (786) 286-9050
-
4
Prevention Education Treatment Pet Center615 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (786) 286-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great knowledge and bedside manner
About Dr. Ivan Buitrago Guevara, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1942525605
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
