Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksentijevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Med Sch U Belgrade and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Aksentijevich works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists, Alexandria, VA4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1018, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (571) 483-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aksentijevich?
Dr. A and his nurses, medical and office staff are simply the very best, period! I was diagnosed with terminal cancer (stage IV-B) I the Fall of 2019 and I am still here, thriving!
About Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, French and Serbian
- 1982672937
Education & Certifications
- Hematology Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Internal Medicine St Agnes Hospital
- Internal Medicine St Agnes Hospital
- Med Sch U Belgrade
- University Belgrade Sch Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aksentijevich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aksentijevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aksentijevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aksentijevich works at
Dr. Aksentijevich speaks Bosnian, Croatian, French and Serbian.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksentijevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksentijevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksentijevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksentijevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.