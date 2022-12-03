See All Oncologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Med Sch U Belgrade and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Aksentijevich works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Virginia Cancer Specialists, Alexandria, VA
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1018, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 483-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Myeloma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Myeloma

Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. A and his nurses, medical and office staff are simply the very best, period! I was diagnosed with terminal cancer (stage IV-B) I the Fall of 2019 and I am still here, thriving!
    Mr. Michael Williams — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, French and Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1982672937
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hematology Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine St Agnes Hospital
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine St Agnes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Sch U Belgrade
    Undergraduate School
    • University Belgrade Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Aksentijevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksentijevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aksentijevich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aksentijevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aksentijevich works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Aksentijevich’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksentijevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksentijevich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksentijevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksentijevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

