Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iva Ferreira, MD
Overview
Dr. Iva Ferreira, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner8008 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferreira?
EXCELLENT
About Dr. Iva Ferreira, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1750547477
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.