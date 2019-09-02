Overview

Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Funieru works at Advanced Dermatology& Csmtc Sgy in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Champions Gate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.