Super Profile

Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Funieru works at Advanced Dermatology& Csmtc Sgy in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Champions Gate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology& Csmtc Sgy
    202 Lake Miriam Dr Ste S1, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 647-2333
    Legends Dermatology
    1497 Legends Blvd, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 479-2924
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2019
    I saw her twice in Lakeland when I had an isolated outbreak of psoriasis and no one else could diagnose it. The PA and NP in the office couldn't either. She came in with her regal and pleasant presence and diagnosed it within 5 minutes. Professional, yet very pleasant and a pleasure to talk to. I would recommend anyone to her. I won't be traveling to Champions, but Lakeland lost a great dermatologist!
    Howard — Sep 02, 2019
    About Dr. Iulia Funieru, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760435507
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
