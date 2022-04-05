Dr. Shasha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itzhak Shasha, MD
Overview
Dr. Itzhak Shasha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Shasha works at
Locations
1
Tampa General Hospital General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches1201 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 DirectionsTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shasha?
Had double inguinal hernia surgery and never took a pain pill. He is very concerned and explanatory about his procedures. Robotic surgery is the best. One week after amazing, like it never happened. A special person who cares!
About Dr. Itzhak Shasha, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1306940887
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Luth Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shasha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shasha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shasha works at
Dr. Shasha has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shasha speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shasha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shasha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.