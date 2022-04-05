See All General Surgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Itzhak Shasha, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (20)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Itzhak Shasha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Shasha works at Daniel R Higgins MD FACS in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa General Hospital General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches
    1201 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Venous Insufficiency
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Bunion Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Crohn's Disease
Cystotomy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Embolism
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Iliac Aneurysm
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Male Breast Cancer
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Varicose Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 05, 2022
    Had double inguinal hernia surgery and never took a pain pill. He is very concerned and explanatory about his procedures. Robotic surgery is the best. One week after amazing, like it never happened. A special person who cares!
    Jeff — Apr 05, 2022
    About Dr. Itzhak Shasha, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306940887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Luth Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
    • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shasha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shasha works at Daniel R Higgins MD FACS in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shasha’s profile.

    Dr. Shasha has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shasha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shasha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

