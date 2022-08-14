See All General Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD

General Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.

Dr. Nir works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Bile Duct Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
6 (21)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of New Mexico
    1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-2839
  2. 2
    University Of New Mexico Cancer Center
    1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 925-0456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Bile Duct Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Bile Duct Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nir?

    Aug 14, 2022
    Dr. Nir was honest and sincere. I owe everything to him
    Stanley Espinoza — Aug 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nir to family and friends

    Dr. Nir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD.

    About Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851533657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering, Ny
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hadassah University Hospital Mt Scopus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ben Gurion University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nir works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Nir’s profile.

    Dr. Nir has seen patients for Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Bile Duct Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.