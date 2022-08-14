Overview

Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Nir works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Bile Duct Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.