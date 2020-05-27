Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD
Overview
Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nir works at
Locations
-
1
Itzhak Nir MD PA Dba Prestige Surgery Ctr13005 Southern Blvd Ste 232, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nir?
Very nice and professional Dr I got a tummy tuck,Lipo my back and fat transfer,his staff is very professional and nice and kind,I love all my procedures that was done by Dr Nir
About Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1124015482
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hosptial
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nir works at
Dr. Nir speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.