See All Plastic Surgeons in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nir works at Itzhak Nir MD PA Dba Prestige Surgery Ctr in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Itzhak Nir MD PA Dba Prestige Surgery Ctr
    13005 Southern Blvd Ste 232, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Breast Atrophy
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Breast Atrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nir?

    May 27, 2020
    Very nice and professional Dr I got a tummy tuck,Lipo my back and fat transfer,his staff is very professional and nice and kind,I love all my procedures that was done by Dr Nir
    Isnara — May 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nir to family and friends

    Dr. Nir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD.

    About Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124015482
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hosptial
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nir works at Itzhak Nir MD PA Dba Prestige Surgery Ctr in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nir’s profile.

    Dr. Nir speaks Hebrew and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Itzhak Nir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.