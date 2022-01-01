Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD
Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Neurosurgery300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-7228
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
He completed my neuropace surgery
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Stanford School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Fried has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.
