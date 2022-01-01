See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Fried works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Neurosurgery
    300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-7228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skull Base Surgery
Epilepsy
Brain Surgery
Skull Base Surgery
Epilepsy
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jan 01, 2022
He completed my neuropace surgery
Brendan Moore — Jan 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD.

About Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093726788
Education & Certifications

  • New Haven Hosp-Yale U
Residency
  • New Haven Hosp-Yale U
Internship
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • Stanford School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Itzhak Fried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fried has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fried works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fried’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

