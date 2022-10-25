Dr. Ibia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD
Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Calabar, College Of Medical Sciences.
Locations
- 1 1760 Reston Pkwy Ste 215, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 707-9777
- Cigna
I first started seeing Dr. Ibia seven years ago when I was going through a very rough period mentally and emotionally. She diagnosed me correctly (which no other doctor did for 20+ years) and ordered a test to determine which medications would work for me. The test showed that the medication I had been on was completely ineffective, and she was able to prescribe medications that actually work. She also prescribed a non-psychotropic medication to enhance the effectiveness of the miracle drug that literally changed my life. Dr. Ibia has been a Godsend, and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Itoro Ibia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356338206
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- University Of Calabar, College Of Medical Sciences
- Psychiatry
