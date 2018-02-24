See All Urologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Ithaar Derweesh, MD

Urology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ithaar Derweesh, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Derweesh works at University Of California San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of California San Diego Medical Center
    9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-6390
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 926-8273
  3. 3
    Regents of the University of California
    9400 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-7876
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • El Centro Regional Medical Center
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Cancer
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2018
    I am writing this on behalf of my aunt who was DX with third stage renal cell carcinoma of her left kidney. She decided to go to Moore's Cancer Center and met with Dr. Derweesh. He was outstandingly professional, caring, and carefully explained the robotic partial nephrectomy procedure to all family present. Operating room staff gave me two updates during her surgery at Jacob Thornton's hospital.. Her recovery took 3 days. Dr. Derweesh saved my aunt's life. The entire experience was positive.
    Joan in SAN DIEGO — Feb 24, 2018
    About Dr. Ithaar Derweesh, MD

    • Urology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003873720
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ithaar Derweesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derweesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derweesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derweesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derweesh has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derweesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Derweesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derweesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derweesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derweesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

