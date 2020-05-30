Dr. Italo Linfante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linfante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Italo Linfante, MD
Dr. Italo Linfante, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
He is a wonderful person. He saved my life . He is an outstanding doctor.
- Interventional Neuroradiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1073549705
- Harvard
- Baylor Co
- Gerogetown Univ Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Dr. Linfante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Linfante using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Linfante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linfante has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linfante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Linfante speaks Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Linfante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linfante.
