Dr. Italo Linfante, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Italo Linfante, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Linfante works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 30, 2020
He is a wonderful person. He saved my life . He is an outstanding doctor.
— May 30, 2020
Dr. Italo Linfante, MD
About Dr. Italo Linfante, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Neuroradiology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, Italian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1073549705
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harvard
Residency
  • Baylor Co
Internship
  • Gerogetown Univ Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Italo Linfante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linfante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Linfante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Linfante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Linfante works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Linfante’s profile.

Dr. Linfante has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linfante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Linfante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linfante.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linfante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linfante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

