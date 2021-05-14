See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Parkersburg, WV
Dr. Italo Diprisco, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Italo Diprisco, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. 

Dr. Diprisco works at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Charleston, WV and Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkersburg Office
    417 Grand Park Dr Ste 103, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 699-5010
  2. 2
    Charleston Office
    1215 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 255-1411
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
  3. 3
    Kanawha Office
    4307 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 345-1092
  4. 4
    Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery
    150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 254-4044
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2021
    Dr. Diprisco is very kind and knowledgeable. He is also a very good surgeon. I highly recommend him.
    Jill D. — May 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Italo Diprisco, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871807875
