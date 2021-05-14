Dr. Italo Diprisco, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diprisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Italo Diprisco, DDS
Overview
Dr. Italo Diprisco, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV.

Locations
-
1
Parkersburg Office417 Grand Park Dr Ste 103, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Directions (304) 699-5010
-
2
Charleston Office1215 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 255-1411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
-
3
Kanawha Office4307 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-1092
-
4
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (681) 254-4044Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diprisco is very kind and knowledgeable. He is also a very good surgeon. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Italo Diprisco, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1871807875

