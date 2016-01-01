Dr. Isuru Jayaratna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaratna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isuru Jayaratna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isuru Jayaratna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Queens Hospital Center.
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-3000
Mount Sinai Jackson Heights3722 82ND ST, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 879-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Queens Hospital Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Southern California
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Urology
