Dr. Istvan Takacs, MD
Overview
Dr. Istvan Takacs, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Lunds Universitet, Medicinska Fakulteten and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Takacs works at
Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After four surgeries, we found Dr. Takas. He was attentive to our problems and assuring that something could be done. His surgery repaired my husband's back which stopped the pain he suffered for many years and through many doctors. He is an incredible doctor.
About Dr. Istvan Takacs, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Lunds Universitet, Medicinska Fakulteten
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center

