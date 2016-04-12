Overview

Dr. Istvan Takacs, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Lunds Universitet, Medicinska Fakulteten and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Takacs works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Deep Brain Stimulation and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.