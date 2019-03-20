Overview

Dr. Istvan Redei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Redei works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.