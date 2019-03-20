See All Hematologists in Zion, IL
Dr. Istvan Redei, MD

Hematology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Istvan Redei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Redei works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Istvan Redei, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple U Foxchase Cancer Ctr
    • NYU Med Coll Metro Hosp Ctr
    • NYU Med Coll Metro Hosp Ctr
    • UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Istvan Redei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redei works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Redei’s profile.

    Dr. Redei has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Redei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

