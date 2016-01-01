Overview

Dr. Istvan Bognar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from The Med U Pecs and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Bognar works at Carolina Nephrology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.