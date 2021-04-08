See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sumter, SC
Dr. Issra Jamal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Issra Jamal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sumter, SC. 

Dr. Jamal works at Carolina Diabetes & Kidney Center in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Carolina Diabetes & Kidney Center LLC
    625 W Wesmark Blvd, Sumter, SC 29150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 469-7950

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Wonderful doctor
    — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Issra Jamal, MD
    About Dr. Issra Jamal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457792871
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Issra Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamal works at Carolina Diabetes & Kidney Center in Sumter, SC. View the full address on Dr. Jamal’s profile.

    Dr. Jamal has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

