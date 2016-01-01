Dr. Issam Koleilat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koleilat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Issam Koleilat, MD
Dr. Issam Koleilat, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Barnabas Health Medical Group274 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 702-2984
Ocean Vascular Institute67 Route 37 W Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 705-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730340340
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Koleilat has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koleilat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
