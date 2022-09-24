Dr. Halaby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Issam Halaby, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Issam Halaby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Halaby works at
Locations
Louis S. Giannone Dpm Pllc1201 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 486-6027
Surgical Associates of Venice Englewood5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 488-7742
Surgical Associates of Venice & Englewood436 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 488-7742Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Halaby has performed 2 surgeries on me and 1 on my husband. He and his nurse practitioner are knowledgeable and excellent at what they do. We would never go anywhere else. Dr Halaby goes out of his way, above and beyond for his patients.
About Dr. Issam Halaby, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1861566119
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester
- St Louis University
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halaby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halaby works at
Dr. Halaby has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halaby speaks Arabic, French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.