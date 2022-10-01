See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Issam Albanna, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Issam Albanna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Albanna works at Albanna Pediatrics in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovision
    3288 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 979-4435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 01, 2022
    He's been my kids pediatrician since 2010. My kids are grown now 14, and 17 yrs old still go to Dr. Albanna. I hope he will still be their doctor as they are adults now. Thank you for your care you're the best.
    Hana Chaanine — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Issam Albanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1023007135
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Issam Albanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albanna works at Albanna Pediatrics in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Albanna’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Albanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

