Dr. Issam Alawin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Issam Alawin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Dr. Alawin works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic1245 S Utica Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed with Dr. Alawin's demeanor and knowledge. On my first encounter he had already researched my previous medical history and discussed with me my concerns, in a calm and unrushed manor. While I do have some blood issues he explained that they are not of immediate concern and my fatigue and dizziness were more likely from overmedication of blood pressure medicines. He decreased my dosages and within a week the fatigue and dizziness were gone. In my 76 years, I have seen many doctors and had many operations and procedures, good and bad, but my experience with Dr. Alawin was the best encounter ever. I highly recommend Dr. Alawin and look forward to my future visits as he monitors my true condition rather than the one I (and my PCP) had perceived.
About Dr. Issam Alawin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1295040806
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- King Hussein Cancer Center
- Zarqa Governmental Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alawin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alawin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alawin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alawin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alawin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alawin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.