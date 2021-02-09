Dr. Issac Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Issac Haddad, MD
Overview
Dr. Issac Haddad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
Issac Haddad M.d. Inc.2990 E Colorado Blvd Ste 105C, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 793-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly staff. Great, trustworthy Doctor with compassionate bedside manner. Awesome with kids! Understanding and responsive to parent questions and takes time to discuss concerns. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Issac Haddad, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952453789
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.