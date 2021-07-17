Overview

Dr. Issa Yusuf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glenn Dale, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin.



Dr. Yusuf works at Issa Yusuf MD in Glenn Dale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.